Genworth, Oceanwide get a step closer to closing deal

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) and China Oceanwide Holdings reach an agreement in principle with the New York State Department of Financial Services on conditions that are expected to facilitate a reapproval by the NYDFS of the proposed acquisition of control by Oceanwide of Genworth's New York-domiciled insurance company, Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York.

Genworth has agreed to contribute $100M to GLICNY at the closing of the Oceanwide transaction.

Reapproval by the NYDFS remains subject to submission and approval of documentation.

In addition, the parties are providing supplemental information to certain U.S. insurance regulators to reflect the planned capital contribution to GLICNY at the closing of the Oceanwide transaction and the passage of time since their prior approval of the Oceanwide transaction.

Genworth and Oceanwide aim to close the deal on or about March 31, 2020.