Treasury market provides fuel for stocks' late rally

Stocks roared back from the coronavirus selloff, as investors hunted for bargains in a bet that the Federal Reserve and other major central banks would lower interest rates.

China reported its worst manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI readings in history over the weekend, which promptly led to more calls for stimulus from the People's Bank of China and the Bank of Japan to join the U.S. Federal Reserve in pledging to take action.

A closing rally that nearly doubled gains in the final half-hour coincided with a big selloff in the Treasury market, where the 10-year yield - which earlier fell as low as 1.03% - jumped from 1.09% to 1.16%, suggesting the possibility of an asset allocation shift out of Treasurys and into stocks to fuel the late rally, as well as presumably some short-covering activity in stocks.

The Dow rocketed 5.1% to close 1,293 points higher and the S&P 500 jumped 4.6%, both snapping seven-session losing streaks, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 4.5%, with all three escaping correction levels.

Apple led the Dow higher with a 9.3% surge, while Walmart and Merck and Walmart racked up respective 7.6% and 6.3% gains.

All 11 S&P sectors finished in positive territory, with nine groups surging at least 3%; utilities (+5.9%), technology (+5.7%), consumer staples (+5.5%) and real estate (+5.1%) ranked as today's top performers.

WTI April crude oil closed +4.4% to $46.75/bbl, stabilizing a bit after dropping Friday to its lowest level since December 2018.