Maxar -0.8% as revenues dip

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is down 0.8% postmarket after posting Q4 earnings where revenues missed considerably after declining year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $100M, up from $70M in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues dipped 1.9% paced by a decline in the Space Infrastructure segment (which includes results from the legacy Space Solutions business).

Total order backlog as of Dec. 31 was $1.6B, down from a year-prior $2.1B; unfunded contract options were $1.4B, up from the prior-year $1.2B.

Revenue by segment: Earth Intelligence, $286M (up 7.9%); Space Infrastructure, $153M (down 12.6%).

EBITDA by segment: Earth Intelligence, $154M (up 28.3%); Space Infrastructure, -$19M (vs. year-ago -$44M).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

