Lagarde at the ready

Following promises over the weekend by the heads of the Fed and BOJ to take steps to support markets as necessary, the ECB this morning trotted out only its vice president to say something similar.

It begged the question about the whereabouts of ECB President Lagarde. Well, looking tanned and rested, Lagarde minutes ago put out a statement promising same. "The ECB is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economy ... We stand ready to take appropriate and targeted measures, as necessary and commensurate with the underlying risks."