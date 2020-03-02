Visa -2% after cutting Q2 revenue guidance due to virus

Visa (NYSE:V) slips 1.2% in after hours trading after reducing Q2 revenue guidance because of a sharp slowdown in its cross-border business due to lower travel-related spending because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Expects Q2 net revenue growth 2.5-3.5 percentage points lower than it issued on its Jan. 30, 2020 earnings call.

"Cross-border growth rates have deteriorated week by week since the coronavirus outbreak in China, and trends through Feb. 28, 2020 do not yet fully reflect the impact of the coronavirus spreading outside of Asia. As such, we anticipate that this deteriorating trend has not bottomed out yet," the company said in an SEC filing.

Plans to update outlook for future quarters and fiscal full year 2020 on Q2 earnings call in April