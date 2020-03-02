Oil allies push Trump on biofuel waivers as deadline nears

The oil industry and its D.C. allies are pressing the Trump administration to defend its decision to exempt oil refineries from requirements they blend biofuels into gasoline and diesel, Bloomberg reports, ahead of a deadline next Monday to request the full 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to rehear a decision that threatens to curtail the use of waivers.

Republican senators Cruz of Texas, Barrasso of Wyoming and Inhofe of Oklahoma have pleaded to the White House or the Environmental Protection Agency in recent days, warning that if the decision is applied nationwide, it could strain refineries, raise gasoline prices and jeopardize jobs, according to the report.

If the decision stands, it is believed only two small refineries would still be eligible for hardship relief, according to a letter 13 Republican senators sent to Pres. Trump last week.

Relevant tickers include CVI, CVRR, HFC, MPC, VLO, PSX, PBF, DK, ADM, GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX, ANDE