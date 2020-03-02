KemPharm files U.S. application for KP415; shares up 16% after hours

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) is up 16% after hours in reaction to its announcement that it has filed a marketing application in the U.S. for KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The submission was made under Section 505(b)(2) which allows the inclusion of data generated by others.

KP415 is prodrug of the stimulant methylphenidate (brand name: Ritalin). The company says the prodrug formulation enables its controlled release while being abuse-deterrent. A prodrug is a chemically altered form of the parent drug. When ingested, metabolic processes, such as those in the GI tract, release the parent drug which can then produce its therapeutic effect.