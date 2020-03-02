Cronos Group to file annual report late

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is down 2.7% after hours after notifying that its complete annual report will be late.

The company issued a 10-K that's not complete; it says it can't file a complete form due to delays in finalizing audited statements.

And that's due to a "continuing review by the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, with the assistance of outside counsel and forensic accountants, of several bulk resin purchases and sales of products through the wholesale channel and the appropriateness of the recognition of revenue from those transactions."

The company believes it can file a complete 10-K within the 15-day extension period it gets under Rule 12b-25.

Annual report filing