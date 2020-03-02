Granite Point Mortgage Q4 results miss; to internalize management

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Q4 core EPS of 34 cents per basic share trails the 37-cent consensus.

The REIT also agrees to a process with its external manager, Pine River Capital Management LP, to internalize the company's management function.

Details of the internalization are expected to be announced once finalized in several months, and a final agreement and definitive documentation are expected to be delivered and executed at that time

Q4 total interest income of $64.7M vs. $52.8M a year ago.

Q4 net interest income of $28.4M misses consensus of $28.5M and increased from $24.3M a year ago.

During the quarter, GPMT closed 11 new loan commitments of $670.9M.

Book value per share was $18.58 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Conference call on March 3 at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Granite Point Mortgage Trust misses on net interest income (March 2)