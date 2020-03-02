Aspen enters adverse development cover agreement

Aspen Insurance Holdings (NYSE:AHL) enters an adverse development cover reinsurance pact with a wholly owned subsidiary of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Under the agreement, Enstar's unit will reinsure losses incurred on or prior to Dec. 31, 2019 on a diversified mix of property, liability, and specialty lines across the U.S., U.K.,, and Europe for a premium of $770M.

Enstar will provide $770M of cover in excess of a $3.805B retention and an additional $250M of cover in excess above $4.815B.

The transaction is expected to close in H1 2020.