U.S. oil production tops 12M bbl/day for the first time

Annual oil production in the U.S. broke another record last year, rising more than 11% from 2018 to reach 12.23M bbl/day, although the annual rate of growth slipped from 17% in the prior year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reports.

November set a monthly record with an average 12.86M bbl/day, according to the EIA.

Texas still produced the most oil of any state, accounting for more than 40% of the U.S. total at 5.07M bbl/day and setting a state record in December with 5.35M bbl/day.

The EIA predicts U.S. oil production will rise to 13.2M bbl/day in 2020 and to 13.6M bbl/day in 2021, with most of the growth coming out of the Permian region.

