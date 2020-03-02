Ambac swings to loss in Q4 due to Puerto Rico and RMBS

Ambac (NYSE:AMBC) Q4 adjusted loss of $88M, or $1.91 per share, compares with adjusted earnings of $77M, or $1.63 per share, in Q3.

Ambac slides 2.0% in after-hours trading.

Q4 2019 results were affected by an increase in loss and loss expense reserves related to Puerto Rico and RMBS partly offset by derivative contract gains.

Q4 net premiums earned of $20M increased from $10M in Q3.

Q4 net investment income of $42M fell from $45M in the previous quarter.

Q4 net realized investment gains of $9M fell from $18M in Q3.

Q4 operating expenses of $23M declined 10% from $26M in Q3.

Adjusted book value per share of $28.83 at Q4-end fell from $30.31 at the end of Q3.

Conference call on March 3 at 8:30 AM ET.

