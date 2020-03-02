Copper to hit $3 once coronavirus passes, Chile mining minister says

The coronavirus that has rattled markets will not stop copper prices from surging to $3/lb. this year, Chilean Mining Minister Prokurica tells Bloomberg.

Comex copper climbed as much as 2.4% today to $2.602/lb., lifted by the gradual reopening of factories across China and signs of coming support from central banks to recounter the economic fallout from the outbreak.

Copper prices "should stabilize once the coronavirus passes," Prokurica said. "Nobody has information to say that the coronavirus will last one or two or three months, but SARS... lasted between two and three months, so we think that is what will happen with the coronavirus."

No copper cargoes from Chile to China have been suspended, and Chilean miners have not seen a reduction of orders from the coronavirus, Prokurica said.

Potentially relevant tickers include FCX, TECK, SCCO, BHP, RIO, VALE, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTC:ANFGF

ETFs: JJCTF, COPX, CPER, JJC