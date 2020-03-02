Fox closes purchase of Seattle, Milwaukee stations

Fox (FOX, FOXA) has closed on its purchase of a Seattle TV duopoly as well as a station in Milwaukee.

The company completed is transaction to acquire KCPW-TV (Fox 13) and KZJO-TM (MyNetworkTV 22) in Seattle, along with WITI Fox 6 in Milwaukee, from Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST).

It also sold its duopoly in Charlotte, N.C. to Nexstar - WJZY-TV Fox 46 and WMYT-TV MyNetwork 55.

The additions let Fox expand its market presence to 14 of the top 15 DMAs, and adds two markets overlapping with its NFL, MLB and college football broadcast packages.