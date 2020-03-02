Hyatt pulls full-year earnings guidance due to coronavirus

Hyatt (NYSE:H) -1.4% after-hours, saying it is withdrawing its previous 2020 earnings guidance because of the coronavirus' impact on travel.

"This is an evolving situation, and our ability to assess the financial impact of COVID-19 on our business continues to be limited due to quickly changing circumstances and uncertain consumer demand for travel," CEO Mark Hoplamazian says.

Hyatt cites the spread of the outbreak spread beyond China as well as temporary travel restrictions imposed by many companies, resulting in lower near-term bookings and rising cancellations in North America and Europe that will impact its full-year outlook and earnings.