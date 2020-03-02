Tutor Perini confirms deal talks; shares +4.7%

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) is up 4.7% postmarket after confirming it's engaged in discussions regarding a potential acquisition of the company.

A special committee composed of independent directors has retained Goldman Sachs along with legal counsel to examine a potential transaction.

On Friday, it was reported that Apollo Global Management offered about $17/share for Tutor Perini; shares closed today at $13.95 and are quoting at $14.60 after hours.

The special committee expects CEO/Chairman Ronald Tutor to retain his management role and "significant" shareholdings in the event of a transaction.