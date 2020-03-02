IBio +18.6% as it pulls reverse split plan

IBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) is up 18.6% postmarket after pulling its plan for a reverse stock split.

The company decided not to seek shareholder authority for a split, and has pulled its Proposal No. 5 from the agenda for the annual meeting.

The board says it looked at trading history as well as taking "meetings with representatives of various investment banks, investment funds, and other members of the investment community into account when it concluded that the market for iBio’s common stock (per-share market pricing and liquidity), investor interest, and our financing and capital-raising abilities were satisfactory at this time and might not be materially enhanced if our shareholders were to provide the reverse split authority initially sought by Proposal No. 5."