Wells Fargo latest big bank to end Arctic oil investment

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) says it will no longer invest in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge on Alaska's North Slope, joining Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) in saying it will stop financing Arctic oil projects.

The move is "part of a larger 2018 risk-based decision to forego participation in any project-specific transaction in the region," says Wells, the largest bank in the state.

Conservation groups and Gwich'in tribal members have pressed banks to reject support for investments in the refuge, while other Alaska leaders, including Inupiat leaders, have urged the banks to refuse those pleas, citing Alaska's environmental standards and the state's economic dependence on oil development.

Goldman announced its policy in December and J.P. Morgan followed last week; angry Alaska leaders removed Goldman from the state's billion-dollar bond plan, and the governor now is reviewing J.P. Morgan's ties with the state.