Netflix hires consumer products chief from Nike

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has a new leader for a growing consumer products group: It's hired Josh Simon to start this week.

Simon is leaving Nike for the new role, where he'll have oversight of the group making toys, games and apparel linked to Netflix's original shows, including Stranger Things.

He most recently was Nike's VP and head of global strategy for product, design, merchandising and categories, and he also had an earlier-career stint at Disney.

He takes the role that used to belong to Christie Fleischer, who left last summer to lead Benefit Cosmetics.