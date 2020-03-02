Facebook pulls out of SXSW

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has withdrawn from the South by Southwest festival this year, the latest big-event business casualty to concerns over the spreading coronavirus.

It joins Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) as the second major tech company to skip the festival for that reason, as Twitter has canceled nonessential travel and said CEO Jack Dorsey wouldn't attend..

Facebook had a number of speakers set for panels, and was to host a Facebook house and an activation for its artists-in-residence program.

Despite a petition calling for the cancellation of SXSW - a music and media event that draws tens of thousands of international visitors to Austin - SXSW officials say the show will go on.