Waymo raises $2.25B from first outside investors

Highlighting the costs of developing self-driving vehicles, Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo has raised $2.25B in its first external investment round and expects to add more outside investors.

"It's a long road getting this technology out to the world," said CEO John Krafcik. "This is just a normal part of funding our operations."

Waymo didn't disclose its post-investment valuation, a figure analysts have been trying to assess for years as Alphabet continues to pump cash into the venture.

Go deeper: The company also disclosed its self-driving trucking business will be called Waymo Via.