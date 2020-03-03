MSNBC's Chris Matthews announces retirement

"Let me start with my headline tonight: I'm retiring. This is the last Hardball on MSNBC," longtime host Chris Matthews said as he opened his evening show on the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)-owned channel.

"Obviously, this isn't for lack of interest in politics," he added. "The younger generations out there are ready to take the reins. We see them in politics and the media."

The news comes days after Matthews was accused of making inappropriate flirtatious comments to a guest, as well as his reference to the WWII Nazi takeover of France following Bernie Sanders's caucus victory in Nevada.