G7 eyed for cues, Australia cuts rates

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors will hold a conference call today to discuss measures to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

While language of the draft statement (expected today or tomorrow) is subject to change, initial reports suggested it does not detail any fiscal or monetary steps.

On Monday, the ECB joined a chorus of central banks signaling a readiness to support financial markets, while the Bank of Australia overnight became the first to cut rates to a record low of 0.5% due to the "significant effect" of the virus.