Market rebound continues; futures +1%

Talk about volatility... The strongest day in more than a decade immediately followed the worst week since the financial crisis.

The Dow surged over 5% on Monday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each jumped more than 4% , boosted by expectations of central bank firepower to battle the economic impacts of the coronavirus.

U.S. futures tacked on another 1% advance overnight, with traders now seeing a 100% chance of a 50 basis point rate cut at the Fed's March meeting.

For what it's worth, moderate Democrats have also consolidated around Joe Biden's candidacy ahead of Super Tuesday.

