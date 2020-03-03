Coronavirus could weigh on business - Uber

"Our number of platform users may decline materially or fluctuate as a result of many factors, including... a pandemic or an outbreak of disease or similar public health concern, such as the recent coronavirus outbreak, or fear of such an event," Uber (NYSE:UBER) wrote in an 8-K filing.

The company also said that an epidemic could disrupt its supply chain for "new mobility" offerings like dockless and electric bikes and scooters.

In an interview last month, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had said, "we're not seeing a significant effect on the business overall."