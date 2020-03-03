Target -3% after comparable sales disappoint

Target (NYSE:TGT) reports comparable sales rose 1.5% in Q4 to fall short of the consensus expectation for a rise of 2.1%.

Transactions were up 1.3% during the month and average transaction amount was 0.2% higher.

Gross margin rose 60 bps to 26.3% of sales vs. 26.6% consensus. The gross margin increase reflected the benefit of merchandising efforts to optimize costs, pricing, promotions and assortment, combined with the benefit of favorable category sales mix. Operating margin improved 20 bps to 5.1% of sales vs. 5.2% consensus.

Looking ahead, Target sees Q1 comparable sales growth at a low single-digit rate vs. +2.6% consensus and EPS of $1.55 to $1.75 vs. $1.66 consensus. Full-year EPS of $6.70 to $7.00 is anticipated vs. $6.88 consensus. "As we look ahead to 2020 and beyond, we are well positioned to build on this strong foundation to further differentiate Target and drive long-term, profitable growth," says Target CEO Brian Cornell.

Shares of Target are down 3.15% premarket to $105.62.

