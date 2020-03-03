Kohl's +3% after earnings topper

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) reports comparable sales were flat in Q4 vs. -0.1% consensus. Total revenue was up 0.1% during the quarter.

Gross margin fell 81 bps to 32.7% of sales during the quarter. SG&A expenses increased 2.8% to $1.732B.

Looking ahead, Kohl's expects full-year comparable sales to fall in a range of -1% to +1% vs. +0.5% consensus and EPS of $4.20 to $4.60 vs. $4.58 consensus. Gross margin as a percentage of sales is seen decreasing by 10 to 20 basis points.

KSS +2.76% premarket to $39.50.

