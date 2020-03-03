Eight Capital cuts view on Tilray after Q4 miss

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) initiated with Buy rating and $10 (20% upside) price target at BTIG Research.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) downgraded to Hold with a C$8 (flat) price target at Stifel.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) initiated with Buy rating and $7.50 (170% upside) price target at Craig-Hallum.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) downgraded to Hold at Maxim Group based on valuation.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) downgraded to Hold at Benchmark.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) downgraded to Neutral with a $17 (11% upside) price target at Eight Capital. Shares down 12% premarket after Q4 miss.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley.