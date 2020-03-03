Mixed Q2 results for AutoZone

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) reports domestic same-store sales dropped 0.2% in Q2.

Total auto parts sales imcreased 2.6% to $2.46B.

Total domestic commercial sales grew 8.2% to $556.92M.

Gross margin rate up 20 bps to 54.3%, primarily driven by supply chain leverage.

Operating margin rate -10 bps to 16.2%.

Merchandise inventories rose 7% Y/Y to $4.61B.

Domestic store count +164 Y/Y to 5,815.

Store count +220 Y/Y to 6,461.

The company repurchased 267K shares for $314.8M during the quarter, at an average price of $1,180 per share.

