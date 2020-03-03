Square prices convertible notes placement

Square (NYSE:SQ) announced pricing of $1.0B of convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private placement.

Also grants initial purchasers a 30-day option to buy up to an additional $150M of notes to cover over-allotments, if any.

Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.125% per year.

Square rises 1.5% in premarket trading.

The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on March 5, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in ~$984.9M in net proceeds (or ~$1.13B if over-allotment option is exercised in full).

Square expects to use ~$49.7M of the proceeds to pay the cost of the convertible note hedge transactions.

Initial conversion price ~$121.01 per share.

Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding Dec. 1, 2024, the notes will be convertible at the option of the noteholders only upon the satisfaction of specified conditions and during certain periods.

Square may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes, at its option, on or after March 5, 2023 if the last reported sale price of Square’s class A common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days during any 30 consecutive trading day period at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of notes plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Previously: Square plans $1B convertible notes placement (March 2)