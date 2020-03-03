UPS rides Deutsche Bank lift higher

UPS (NYSE:UPS) is higher in early trading after Deutsche Bank upgrades the package delivery stock to a Buy rating from Hold on a valuation call.
Analyst Amit Mehrotra calls UPS one of his most compelling ideas in its coverage universe and sees shares as derisked at their current level.
The lush 4.1% dividend yield is also seen as a backstop for further share price declines with Treasury yields low.
Deutsche Bank assigns a price target to UPS of $117 to rep 26% upside potential. The average sell-side PT on UPS is $122.62.
Shares of UPS are up 1.35% premarket to $94.00.
