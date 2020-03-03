AMD +3.3% as Piper turns bullish on valuation

Piper Sandler upgrades AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) from Neutral to Overweight, saying the 19% pullback from the February high offers an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

Analyst Harsh Kumar sees AMD as "extremely well positioned to gain share over the next several years."

Kumar says the products in the laptop/desktop and data center markets have "never been better."

Upcoming catalyst: AMD will host an analyst day event on March 5. Piper expects a near-term outlook revision due to the coronavirus and "solid" long-term targets.

Piper raises AMD's target from $45 to $56.