AMD +3.3% as Piper turns bullish on valuation

Piper Sandler upgrades AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) from Neutral to Overweight, saying the 19% pullback from the February high offers an attractive entry point for long-term investors.
Analyst Harsh Kumar sees AMD as "extremely well positioned to gain share over the next several years."
Kumar says the products in the laptop/desktop and data center markets have "never been better."
Upcoming catalyst: AMD will host an analyst day event on March 5. Piper expects a near-term outlook revision due to the coronavirus and "solid" long-term targets.
Piper raises AMD's target from $45 to $56.
AMD shares are up 3.3% pre-market to $49.04. AMD has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.
