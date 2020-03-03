Impossible Foods drops prices on plant-based products

Impossible Foods (IMPF) is trying to push a price cut down to consumers.

The company announced a 15% cut on vegan product prices in the U.S. with a request that distributors turn around and lower their prices to restaurants.

"Our stated goal since the founding of the company has always been to drive down prices through economies of scale, reach price parity and then undercut the price of conventional ground beef from cows," says Impossible Foods CEO Patrick Brown.

The pricing action could be of interest to Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).