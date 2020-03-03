Tesla +7% after landing JMP Securities upgrade

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) races higher in early trading after JMP Securities sees an attractive entry point for investors.

"The recent market-driven pullback provides investors with a good opportunity to enter the stock in our opinion, and a perusal of offerings from competitors suggests that TSLA’s market position should continue to be dominant. Interestingly enough, revisions to our 2021 model put us only moderately above consensus, but a look at the longer-term potential for TSLA’s growth suggests the stock should be more highly valued on the 2021 outlook than it currently is," writes analysts Joseph Osha.

Osha thinks Tesla should be valued at 32X EV/EBITDA and 5X EV/Revenue based on the firm's 2021 estimates.

JMP moves to a Market Outperform rating from Market Perform and assigns a price target of $1,060 vs. the average sell-side PT of $537.13.