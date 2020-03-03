FDA OK's emergency use of respirator face masks for COVID-19

The FDA has granted a request from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for an emergency use authorization to allow healthcare personnel to use certain industrial respirator face masks, including N95s, as an extra preventative measure against COVID-19.

The industrial face masks achieve a closer facial fit than surgical masks and are more efficient filterers of airborne particles. Since they are used in construction and other industrial environments, they are not required to meet FDA standards for testing.

