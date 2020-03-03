Quantum breakthrough from Honeywell

Within the next three months, Honeywell (NYSE:HON) will bring to market the world's most powerful quantum computer in terms of quantum volume, a measure of quantum capability that goes beyond the number of qubits.

When released, Honeywell's quantum computer will have a quantum volume of at least 64, twice that of the next alternative in the industry.

The company also announced it has made strategic investments in two leading quantum computing software providers and will work together to develop quantum computing algorithms with JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).