Robinhood returns

Robinhood came back up at ~1 AM ET after being out for more than 16 hours yesterday due to an issue with part of the company's infrastructure that allows its systems to communicate with each other, according to a company spokesperson.

Its app, website, and help center are up and running, the company said.

Customers will receive information on how to contact the company to work out compensation on a case-by-case basis; may include billing credits and/or other potential compensation, according to the spokesperson.