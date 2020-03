Citi moves to a Buy rating on Yeti (NYSE:YETI) after seeing the 15% share price decline this year as overdone.

Analyst Wendy Nicholson notes that Yeti does 96% of its business in the U.S. and is unlikely to face supply chain issues.

Citi clips its price target on Yeti to $37 from $39 to rep 25% upside potential for shares. The average sell-side PT on Yeti is $40.75.