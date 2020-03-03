Chipotle seen as a top ESG pick

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) lands on a list compiled by Cowen of the best ESG stocks for investors to consider.

"We believe Chipotle strikes the right balance with ESG-related investments, as they have typically also served to bolster unit economics and shareholder returns. Over the past few years, we highlight investments behind items such as energy efficiency, waste reduction, and distribution optimization, which drove tangible ESG benefits and supported restaurant-level margins," writes analyst Andrew Charles.

Charles notes the restaurant company installed energy management systems across the entire store base from 2016-19, while in a similar vein reduced average waste per restaurant by over 30% from 2016 to 2019.

CMG is rated at Outperform by Cowen.