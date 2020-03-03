Sandoz to pay $195M in price-fixing case

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) unit Sandoz has agreed to pay a criminal penalty of $195M to settle a federal generic drug price-fixing case.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the company admitted its guilt in participating in several conspiracies to rig bids and fix prices on a range of generic medicines between 2013 and 2015.

Under the terms of the deferred prosecution agreement, the four felony counts against Sandoz will be dropped after three years if it abides by its commitments to the Justice Department, including cooperating with its continuing investigation.

So far, three pharma executives have pleaded guilty to federal charges, including former Sandoz executive Hector Armando Kellum, while a fourth has been indicted and awaits trial.