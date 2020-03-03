TG Therapeutics net loss improves in Q4

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Q4 results:

Revenues: $0.04M (unch).

Net loss: ($39.6M) (+26.5%); loss/share: ($0.44) (+35.3%); Quick Assets: $140.4M (+103.8%).

Key Objectives for 2020: Report topline PFS results from the Phase 3 UNITY-CLL trial, and if successful, target a potential NDA/BLA submission by year-end.

Complete rolling NDA submission for umbralisib in patients with previously treated MZL and FL, in H1.

Report topline results from the Phase 3 ULTIMATE I & II trials in RMS, in H2.

