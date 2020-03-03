Credit Suisse raises StoneCo PT on strong TPV, resilient take rate

Credit Suisse analysts led by Daniel Federle boost their price target on StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to $46 from $36, citing stronger total payment volume and a more resilient take rate.

Compares with average price target is $38.77.

Maintains Neutral rating due to valuation; competition remains a risk.

Boost 2020 net income estimate 18% to R$1.2B (US$270M) due to positive Q4 results, solid net additions, and stronger-than-expected TPV gains.

Credit Suisse's take agrees with Quant rating of Neutral and isn't as optimistic as the Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (5 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 6 Neutral, 2 Very Bearish).

