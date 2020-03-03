G7 committed to using all appropriate policy tools; markets groan

The G7 finance ministers and central bank chiefs just wrapped a conference call to discuss the coronavirus.

From the joint statement: "We reaffirm our commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks ... G7 central banks will continue to fulfill their mandates, thus supporting price stability and economic growth while maintaining the resilience of the financial system."

Not totally positive about what investors were expecting out of these bureaucrats, but markets are sliding after the statement's release. U.S. stock index futures are now flat after being higher by about 0.5%.