Morningstar to acquire financial planning software firm

Morninstar (NASDAQ:MORN) agrees to acquire PlanPlus Global, a financial planning and risk-profiling software firm based in Canada.

Financial terms were not disclosed, and the transaction is expected to close in Q2.

Morningstar plans to continue offering PlanPlus Global's FinaMetrica Profiler as a stand-alone, risk-profiling tool in global markets where it is offered today, and sees an opportunity to integrate this capability into its existing solutions, such as Morningstar Advisor Workstation for advisers in Canada and the U.S. or through Morningstar Enterprise Components connections to third-party planning tools.

