Wedbush still bullish on 5G iPhones

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives remains bullish on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) ahead of the potential 5G iPhone super cycle.

Ives: "This remains a major hand holding time for investors in Apple and clearly there will be some speed bumps along the way as Cupertino navigates the coronavirus outbreak. However, we continue to focus on the golden installed base, pent up iPhone upgrade demand activity, and 5G super cycle on the horizon as core components of our bull thesis, along with the $50 billion+ annual services business."

The analyst estimates that 350M of the 925M iPhone install base is waiting for an upgrade opportunity. Of those upgrades, Ives expects Apple to ship 215-220M iPhones in FY21 with a potential upside of 231M, which would be a record.

Ives maintains his base case scenario that Apple's supply chain in China will be in operation by late April or early May.

Wedbush maintains its Outperform rating and $400 target. Apple has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

Source: Apple Insider.