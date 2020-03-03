Lithium demand growth fundamentals 'stronger than ever,' SQM says

SQM +1.8% pre-market despite reporting Q4 earnings fell 38% Y/Y to $66.9M from $108.6M in the prior-year quarter, and revenues slid 16.5% Y/Y to $472M from $565M a year ago.

SQM says Q4 lithium revenues plunged 57.4%, hurt by continued low prices, and the lithium oversupply driving the fall in prices could linger into 2020 and "further impact average prices this year when compared to 2019."

But CEO Ricardo Ramos says overall lithium demand rose 14% in 2019, in line with the company's expectations, and SQM believes "the fundamentals behind demand growth in the lithium industry are stronger than ever" as the European electric vehicle market gains momentum.

The company warns early 2020 sales in China could be hurt by the impact of the coronavirus but there are signs things are starting to return to normal.

"Depending on the evolution of the coronavirus outbreak, we may be able to recover some of those sales volumes and reach 55K-60K metric tons in 2020," Ramos says.