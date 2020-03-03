Baltic Dry Index rises as Chinese port activity picks up

The Baltic Dry Index rose 1.86% to 549 points in London to make it 13 straight days of incremental gains for the measure of dry bulking shipping rates with port activity in China improving from a near standstill at certain locations.

The Baltic Dry Index bottomed out at 411 on February 10.

Capesize rates were up 1.2% in the latest read and Panamax rates rose 2.7% .

