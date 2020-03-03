Stealth Bio up 74% premarket on Rare Pediatric Disease tag for elamipretide

Thinly traded nano cap Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) jumps 74% premarket on increased volume in reaction to its announcement that the FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for elamipretide for the treatment of a rare inherited condition called Barth syndrome, characterized by an enlarged and weakened heart, muscle weakness and short stature.

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.