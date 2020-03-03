CME Group February ADV reaches all-time monthly high

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) posts record average daily volume of 30.1M contracts during February, up 58% from February 2019.

Open interest at the end of February was 132M contracts.

Interest rate ADV hits record 17.1M contracts, up 55% Y/Y.

Equity index ADV also at record, 6.2M contracts, up 133%.

Options ADV of 6.1M contracts rise 73%.

Energy record ADV of 3.2M contracts, up 37%.

Agricultural ADV of 1.7M contracts.

Forex ADV of 1M contracts, up 35%.

Metals notch up record ADV of 909K contracts, up 73%.