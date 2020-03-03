WW International +3% after Citi boost

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) perks up in early trading after Citi upgrades the fitness stock to a Buy rating from Neutral.
Analyst Wendy Nicholson sees encouraging WW subscriber trends and thinks the Oprah magic is still working for the brand's visibility.
Citi's price target of $37 reps 23% upside potential. The average sell-side PT on WW is $44.33, while the Quant Rating is Neutral due to a low grade for WW's growth.
Shares of WW are up 3.44% premarket to $31.04 vs. the 52-week trading range of $16.71 to $47.19.
Now read: UPS rides Deutsche Bank lift higher »